Funeral Cards, A Genealogical Treasure Trove

This content was published on February 28, 2026 - 11:00

In some parts of Switzerland there is a rather unusual custom known as funeral cards. But like many others, this religious practice is disappearing. The interest in these cards now lies more with genealogists, for whom they are a mine of information.

In a few parts of Switzerland, the tradition of funeral cards, also known as souvenir pictures, remains strong. These small cardboard cards usually feature a photograph of the deceased, a few biographical details and a quotation from the Bible. Some also include a pious image or a prayer, extending the spiritual dimension of the remembrance.

These cards are traditionally distributed at the funeral, or at a later date, along with a letter of thanks for the condolences received or an invitation to the 30th Mass, a Catholic celebration that takes place one month after the bereavement.

They primarily fulfil a religious function, inviting us to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased, but above all they have a memorial function: they recall the dates of birth and death and provide a tangible reminder of a loved one.

In the past, they were often kept in family albums or used as bookmarks in missals.

Massive distribution

Funeral cards first appeared in the first half of the 19th century and are historically linked to European Catholicism, mainly in Latin countries (Italy, France, Belgium) and Germanic countries (Germany, Austria). Outside Europe, the practice spread mainly in Quebec, but there are also examples in Catholic communities that emigrated to the United States.

Switzerland joined this movement under the influence of its neighbours. Initially the preserve of wealthy, devout families, these cards became widely available from the last quarter of the 19th century, boosted by industrialisation, which reduced printing costs, and by the democratisation of photography, making it possible to personalise them.

The explosion in death caused by the Spanish flu of 1918-1919 acted as a powerful accelerator. Because of the restrictions imposed on funeral ceremonies, funeral cards became an essential means of paying tribute to the dead. To meet the influx of requests, funeral directors and printers quickly put standardised models into circulation. So the Spanish flu pandemic did not create the funeral card, but it did establish and generalise its use.

