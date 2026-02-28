403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolivian Army Plane Carrying Cash Crashes on Highway
(MENAFN) A military cargo aircraft transporting large amounts of newly printed cash crashed onto a busy highway near Bolivia’s administrative capital on Friday, killing at least 15 people and creating chaos as banknotes were scattered around the site.
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules, operated by the Bolivian Air Force, lost control while attempting to land in poor weather conditions in El Alto, near La Paz. The plane was reportedly carrying currency from the central bank to regional cities.
After skidding off the runway, the aircraft struck several vehicles before its debris came to rest in a nearby field, according to Fire Chief Pavel Tovar. At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, and burned wreckage and bodies were reported along the highway.
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules, operated by the Bolivian Air Force, lost control while attempting to land in poor weather conditions in El Alto, near La Paz. The plane was reportedly carrying currency from the central bank to regional cities.
After skidding off the runway, the aircraft struck several vehicles before its debris came to rest in a nearby field, according to Fire Chief Pavel Tovar. At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, and burned wreckage and bodies were reported along the highway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment