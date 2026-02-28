403
Pakistan Reports Twelve Soldiers Killed in Clashes with Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced on Friday that 12 of its soldiers were killed and 27 others wounded during ongoing border clashes with Afghan forces, with one soldier reported missing.
Speaking at a news briefing, army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces targeted Afghan military infrastructure, including corps, battalion, and sector headquarters, as well as ammunition and logistics bases. He stated the strikes were “coordinated” and ensured no civilians were harmed.
Chaudhry said the Afghan side launched attacks and physical raids across 53 locations in 15 sectors along the border. According to him, “73 Afghan posts along the border were destroyed, while 18 posts were captured,” and approximately 115 Afghan tanks and vehicles were also destroyed.
Pakistan framed its actions as self-defense. Chaudhry urged the Afghan government to make a “clear choice” between supporting the Pakistani state or harboring terrorist organizations.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Kabul of providing “safe havens, training, and facilitation to terrorists who cross into Pakistan to murder innocent civilians and security personnel,” citing recent militant attacks. He also referred to Afghanistan’s government as an “illegitimate regime” and said that unprovoked Afghan attacks were met with an effective Pakistani military response, neutralizing the attackers and capturing multiple posts.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson further stated that Pakistan’s actions were “in exercise of its right to self-defence and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, as well as that of the wider region and beyond.” The statement added that Islamabad seeks peace and stability but warned that any future provocations threatening Pakistan’s security would be met with “a measured, decisive and befitting response.”
Kabul has not yet issued a response to Islamabad’s claims. Earlier, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry reported at least eight Afghan soldiers killed on Thursday and reiterated its claim that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border clashes.
