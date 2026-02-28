Netherlands Sees No Signs Of Russia's Readiness For Peace Talks Dutch FM
"You have demonstrated a clear commitment to achieving a lasting peace. We will call on Russia to negotiate in good faith. But so far, we have seen no evidence of such readiness. Russia started this war, and Russia can end it. Right now, when choosing between war and peace, Russia has chosen war," he said.Read also: Netherlands' FM: Support for Ukraine to remain priority for new government
Berendsen stressed that Russia has no right to decide Ukraine's future, which belongs in the European family. In this context, the Dutch Foreign Minister noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen and Minister of Defense Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius of the Kingdom of the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, February 28, for their first visit since taking office.
