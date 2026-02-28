Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Netherlands Sees No Signs Of Russia's Readiness For Peace Talks Dutch FM

Netherlands Sees No Signs Of Russia's Readiness For Peace Talks Dutch FM


2026-02-28 07:03:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, stated this during his first visit to Ukraine at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"You have demonstrated a clear commitment to achieving a lasting peace. We will call on Russia to negotiate in good faith. But so far, we have seen no evidence of such readiness. Russia started this war, and Russia can end it. Right now, when choosing between war and peace, Russia has chosen war," he said.

Read also: Netherlands' FM: Support for Ukraine to remain priority for new government

Berendsen stressed that Russia has no right to decide Ukraine's future, which belongs in the European family. In this context, the Dutch Foreign Minister noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen and Minister of Defense Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius of the Kingdom of the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, February 28, for their first visit since taking office.

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110802476



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search