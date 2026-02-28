Qatar Ministry Of Defence Intercepts Missiles: Al Jazeera

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two loud explosions were heard in Doha as Defence Ministry intercepts missiles launched from Iran.

Al Jazeera reported this quoting the Defence Ministry as it said,“it has successfully thwarted a number of attacks targeting the country's territory”.

“The Ministry of Defense confirms that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with the pre-approved security plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.”