IMF Greenlights USD8.1B Four-Year Loan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an $8.1 billion four-year loan for Ukraine, with roughly $1.5 billion released immediately, the fund announced Thursday — a significant financial lifeline as the country enters its fourth year of war with Russia.
The new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement sits within a far larger $136.5 billion international support package assembled to keep Ukraine's economy afloat under the sustained strain of ongoing conflict, the IMF said.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva struck a tone of both acknowledgment and resolve in marking the approval. "Ukraine and its people have weathered a long and devastating war for over four years with remarkable resilience," she said.
Georgieva framed the new lending arrangement as both a stabilizing measure and a platform for deeper structural transformation. "The new EFF arrangement aims to preserve the hard-won macroeconomic and financial stability as well as to extend and deepen structural reforms as the war continues," she added.
The approval signals continued confidence among major international institutions in Ukraine's economic management despite the extraordinary pressures of active conflict, and underscores the scale of coordinated global support being mobilized to sustain the country's financial footing as peace remains elusive.
