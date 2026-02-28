403
U.S. Citizens Exit Iraq Amid U.S. Strike on Iran Fears
(MENAFN) Large numbers of American nationals have departed Iraq through Baghdad International Airport over the past 24 hours, a Saudi-based broadcaster reported Friday, in a development that has fueled mounting speculation over a potential U.S. military strike against Iran.
Neither Iraqi nor U.S. authorities have officially confirmed the reported departures. The broadcaster also indicated that the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad had conducted an emergency evacuation drill, though again, no formal statement has been issued by either government to corroborate the claim.
The reported movements align with a broader pattern of American diplomatic repositioning across the region. Washington has already authorized the evacuation of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Israel — a step that typically signals heightened concern over imminent security threats.
Adding further urgency to the situation, the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived off the coast of Haifa in northern Israel on Friday, a significant show of military presence at a moment of acute regional tension.
Together, the flurry of activity — embassy drills in Baghdad, civilian departures from Iraq, diplomatic drawdowns in Israel, and a carrier deployment to the eastern Mediterranean — paints a picture of accelerating preparations as fears of a wider conflict involving Iran continue to intensify.
