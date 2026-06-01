Savox Introduces Savox Fire Protect A Fully Integrated Communication And Active In Ear Hearing Protection Solution For Firefighters

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS. Espoo, Finland – Savox, a global provider of mission‐critical communication solutions, today announces Savox Fire Protect, the world's first fully integrated firefighter communication system combining active in‐ear hearing protection and wireless push‐to‐talk (PTT) in a single, purpose‐designed solution.

Firefighters operate in high‐noise, high‐risk environments where communication clarity, hearing protection and ease of use are essential. Existing solutions typically require trade‐offs between audio quality, hearing protection, usability or resistance to heat. Passive hearing protection can reduce situational awareness, while current wireless PTT solutions are often ergonomically compromised when used under protective clothing or with heavy gloves.



Savox Fire Protect has been designed to remove these compromises

Savox Fire Protect provides firefighters with a complete communication solution that combines active hearing protection, clear audio and intuitive wireless PTT operation. The system can be worn over or under fire‐resistant protective clothing, or under a chemical diving suit, without restricting movement or usability.

The solution consists of the Savox NC‐100 active in‐ear headset with internal microphone, the Savox TRICS C2 radio control system, and the Savox W‐P100 wireless PTT control unit. All elements are designed for reliable operation in demanding firefighting conditions and for use with standard protective equipment.

“The requirements of firefighters differ fundamentally from those of other professional users,” said Elmeri Backman, Portfolio Manager, Savox Communications.“Savox Fire Protect is purpose‐designed for firefighting operations, ensuring reliable communication, active hearing protection and ease of use without compromise.”

The individual technologies used in Savox Fire Protect are based on Savox solutions that have been extensively deployed in real‐world military and rescue operations globally. With Fire Protect, these proven technologies are brought together into a fully integrated system tailored specifically for firefighting applications.

Savox Fire Protect expands Savox's portfolio of mission‐critical communication solutions for professionals operating in safety‐critical environments, supporting improved situational awareness, communication reliability and user safety.

For more information, visit savox.

Portfolio contact:

Elmeri Backman

Portfolio Manager

Savox Communications

+358 50 4723 779

...



Sales contact:

Teppo Parviainen

VP Sales - EMEA

Savox Communications

+358 40 541 63 97

...



Media Contact:

Mikael Simelius

CMO

Savox Communications

+358 40 5514714

...

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.



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