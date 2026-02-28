Zelensky To Rutte: Russia's Willingness To End War Largely Depends On America

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. I informed him about our team's meeting with the American side and the preparation of a trilateral format,” the message says.

The president noted that in many ways it depends on America whether Russia will be ready to end the war.

“It is important that we sincerely want to end this war and are doing everything to achieve this, and in many ways it depends on America whether Russia will be ready to end the war,” Zelensky said.

Real peace and security are needed. Thank you, Mark, for your support. We will continue to coordinate.

As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump said during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesda that he wanted to end the war as soon as possible.

Photo: OP