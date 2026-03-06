Saudia To Partially Resume Services To And From Dubai On Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia announced it is partially resuming its operational activities to and from Dubai starting Saturday, March 7.

Saudia, in an update, said it will be operating the following flights:

Departure Flights

-SV596 (Riyadh to Dubai)

-SV588 (Jeddah to Dubai)

Return Flights

-SV597 (Dubai to Riyadh)

-SV589 (Dubai to Jeddah)

The airlines said that flights will initially be operated according to a limited schedule, with a gradual increase in the number of flights depending on the development of the situation.