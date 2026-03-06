Science Podcast: Living Sustainably In The 2000-Watt Society







MENAFN - Swissinfo) Can we live a good life using significantly less energy? Switzerland's '2000-watt society' concept aims to answer this question, with pioneering projects demonstrating its feasibility. This content was published on March 6, 2026 - 09:51

In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast, Kristian Foss Brandt takes us to the the Hunziker Areal in Zurich, a housing complex built 10 years ago, that serves as a living laboratory for the 2000-watt society concept.

First proposed by researchers at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich in the late 1990s, the 2000-watt society envisions each person consuming no more than 2,000 watts of energy a year – roughly one-third of today's average Swiss consumption. This ambitious goal is crucial for Switzerland's climate strategy. While reducing energy consumption involves obvious changes when it comes to heating and transportation, a significant portion of energy is“hidden” in our consumption of food, clothing, and electronics.

Residents of the Hunziker Areal aim to meet the 2000-watt target through energy-efficient buildings, shared resources and conscious lifestyle choices. While challenges remain, particularly with air travel emissions, the project demonstrates that a comfortable, low-energy urban lifestyle is achievable, inspiring similar initiatives across Switzerland.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here

More More Climate adaptation Living within planetary limits: Zurich's 2,000-watt experiment

This content was published on Dec 1, 2025 Zurich is home to a unique housing cooperative meant to model sustainable living. A decade on, some residents have found changing their habits to be more challenging than expected.

Read more: Living within planetary limits: Zurich's 2,000-watt exper