403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunmen Storm Two Villages in Nigeria, Killing Twenty-Five
(MENAFN) At least 25 civilians and soldiers are dead after armed gunmen stormed two villages in northeast Nigeria late Tuesday, according to residents and local officials.
The coordinated assaults targeted Kirchinga, located in Madagali district, and Garaha in the adjacent Hong district — both situated in Adamawa State near the Sambisa Forest, a territory long associated with Islamist militant activity, residents told media.
In Kirchinga, 18 bodies were recovered following a deadly sweep by attackers dressed in military-style uniforms — a disguise that initially deceived residents into believing the men were soldiers. Abubakar Lawan Kanuri, the village's chief, confirmed the death toll to the outlet, noting the deliberate deception employed before the shooting erupted.
Seven more lives were lost in Garaha, where a column of dozens of armed men arrived on over 50 motorcycles before launching a direct assault on a nearby military installation. Three soldiers were killed in the attack on the base, while four civilians attempting to escape were shot down. A local school was also reduced to ash, officials said.
Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri broke his silence Wednesday, condemning the bloodshed in a Facebook post. Speaking through his spokesperson, he labeled the assaults "cowardly acts of terrorism" and pledged government intervention to restore order to the affected communities.
"We will not let terrorists undermine our efforts to restore peace and stability," he said. "I warn perpetrators: desist from these senseless attacks or face the full weight of our collective resolve."
The violence is part of a broader and intensifying security crisis gripping Nigeria's northwest, where armed gangs have escalated raids on villages, schools, and places of worship, fueling a surge in killings and mass kidnappings.
The carnage follows a similarly devastating attack on February 18, when gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Lakurawa group launched coordinated strikes across multiple villages in Kebbi State, leaving at least 34 dead, according to local reports.
The scale of the regional threat was further underscored Thursday, when the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project released findings showing Islamist militant attacks had surged by 86% between 2024 and 2025 in border zones connecting Niger, Benin, and Nigeria — with recorded deaths more than doubling to exceed 1,000 casualties.
The coordinated assaults targeted Kirchinga, located in Madagali district, and Garaha in the adjacent Hong district — both situated in Adamawa State near the Sambisa Forest, a territory long associated with Islamist militant activity, residents told media.
In Kirchinga, 18 bodies were recovered following a deadly sweep by attackers dressed in military-style uniforms — a disguise that initially deceived residents into believing the men were soldiers. Abubakar Lawan Kanuri, the village's chief, confirmed the death toll to the outlet, noting the deliberate deception employed before the shooting erupted.
Seven more lives were lost in Garaha, where a column of dozens of armed men arrived on over 50 motorcycles before launching a direct assault on a nearby military installation. Three soldiers were killed in the attack on the base, while four civilians attempting to escape were shot down. A local school was also reduced to ash, officials said.
Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri broke his silence Wednesday, condemning the bloodshed in a Facebook post. Speaking through his spokesperson, he labeled the assaults "cowardly acts of terrorism" and pledged government intervention to restore order to the affected communities.
"We will not let terrorists undermine our efforts to restore peace and stability," he said. "I warn perpetrators: desist from these senseless attacks or face the full weight of our collective resolve."
The violence is part of a broader and intensifying security crisis gripping Nigeria's northwest, where armed gangs have escalated raids on villages, schools, and places of worship, fueling a surge in killings and mass kidnappings.
The carnage follows a similarly devastating attack on February 18, when gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Lakurawa group launched coordinated strikes across multiple villages in Kebbi State, leaving at least 34 dead, according to local reports.
The scale of the regional threat was further underscored Thursday, when the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project released findings showing Islamist militant attacks had surged by 86% between 2024 and 2025 in border zones connecting Niger, Benin, and Nigeria — with recorded deaths more than doubling to exceed 1,000 casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment