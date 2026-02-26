403
Rubio Calls Deadly Cuba Boat Clash “Very Unusual,” Denies US Involvement
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied any American government involvement in a deadly gunfight between Cuban border guards and a US-flagged speedboat, calling the incident “very unusual,” as stated by reports.
Cuban authorities said on Wednesday that four armed men aboard a US-flagged speedboat were killed after allegedly opening fire during an identification check in the island’s territorial waters near Villa Clara province.
Rubio, speaking during a diplomatic visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis, said the vessel did not belong to the US Navy or Coast Guard. “Let’s have our own information on this, and we will find out exactly what happened,” he said, noting that US officials had not yet held direct talks with Havana. “This isn’t something that happens every day… it’s very unusual to see gunfire,” he added.
Under US law, unauthorized entry of US-flagged vessels into Cuban territorial waters requires federal permission. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump extended a Clinton-era national emergency measure, citing the risk that such voyages could undermine US foreign policy and “facilitate a mass migration from Cuba.”
Rubio’s remarks described the incident as exceptional, though similar armed confrontations have occurred in recent years. Cuban authorities reported several exchanges of gunfire involving US-registered boats in 2022, linked to migrant-smuggling operations.
