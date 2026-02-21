Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 21
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 19
|
Rial on February 18
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,289,070
|
1,283,567
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,740,076
|
1,737,411
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,661,746
|
1,662,036
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
142,314
|
142,572
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
135,327
|
135,005
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
203,275
|
202,907
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
14,196
|
14,149
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
351,006
|
349,508
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
4,204,176
|
4,186,797
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
461,235
|
459,346
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
831,674
|
831,091
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
164,951
|
164,247
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
3,349,611
|
3,334,630
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
941,610
|
938,627
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
769,920
|
768,318
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
80,348
|
79,995
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
29,405
|
29,331
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
16,794
|
16,721
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
354,140
|
352,628
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
98,370
|
97,979
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
11,608
|
11,605
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
912,719
|
906,882
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
343,752
|
342,285
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
3,428,378
|
3,413,742
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,017,284
|
1,014,053
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,054,713
|
1,050,524
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
41,658
|
41,512
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
614
|
611
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
886,823
|
883,886
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
203,753
|
203,684
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
186,602
|
185,784
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
4,141,853
|
4,116,403
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
330,296
|
329,097
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
886,961
|
886,961
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,818,152
|
1,810,391
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,518,535
|
1,515,959
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
258,290
|
263,848
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
481,922
|
479,545
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
76,405
|
75,998
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
20,449
|
20,528
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
450,716
|
448,801
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
758,195
|
755,040
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,224,664
|
2,217,372
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
136,292
|
136,104
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
367,443
|
365,859
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,222
|
3,245
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,613,913 rials and $1 costs 1,370,036.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment