Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 21

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 21


2026-02-21 03:02:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 21, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to February 19.

The official rate for $1 is 1,289,070 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,518,535 rials. On February 19, the euro was priced at 1,515,959 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 19

Rial on February 18

1 US dollar

USD

1,289,070

1,283,567

1 British pound

GBP

1,740,076

1,737,411

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,661,746

1,662,036

1 Swedish króna

SEK

142,314

142,572

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,327

135,005

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,275

202,907

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,196

14,149

1 UAE Dirham

AED

351,006

349,508

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,204,176

4,186,797

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

461,235

459,346

100 Japanese yen

JPY

831,674

831,091

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,951

164,247

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,349,611

3,334,630

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

941,610

938,627

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

769,920

768,318

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,348

79,995

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,405

29,331

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,794

16,721

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

354,140

352,628

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

98,370

97,979

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,608

11,605

1 Australian dollar

AUD

912,719

906,882

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

343,752

342,285

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,428,378

3,413,742

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,017,284

1,014,053

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,054,713

1,050,524

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,658

41,512

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

614

611

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

886,823

883,886

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,753

203,684

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

186,602

185,784

100 Thai baht

THB

4,141,853

4,116,403

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

330,296

329,097

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

886,961

886,961

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,818,152

1,810,391

1 euro

EUR

1,518,535

1,515,959

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

258,290

263,848

1 Georgian lari

GEL

481,922

479,545

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,405

75,998

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,449

20,528

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

450,716

448,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

758,195

755,040

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,224,664

2,217,372

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,292

136,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

367,443

365,859

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,222

3,245

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,613,913 rials and $1 costs 1,370,036.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

MENAFN21022026000187011040ID1110770586



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search