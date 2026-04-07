ADA University Launches Career Preparation Week To Bridge Students With Industry

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

“Career Preparation Week 2026” has officially started at ADA University, aiming to accelerate students' integration into the labor market and better prepare them for the professional world, AzerNEWS reports.

The eight-day intensive program, running from April 6 to 15, is being implemented with the main sponsorship of ABB Bank, partnership support from Bahar Energy Operating Company, and organizational backing by the ADA University Foundation.

This year, 914 students applied to the program, with 583 participants selected through a competitive process to take part in the training sessions. Representatives and experts from 23 leading companies are delivering sessions aligned with the demands of the modern business environment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-Rector Gunay Ziyadova highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, noting that the program serves not only as a training platform but also as a bridge connecting students' academic knowledge with real industry experience.

During the official segment, Aqshin Amirov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABB, delivered a presentation titled“Future Skills for the Digital Economy: Preparing Future Professionals,” while Sean Werner, Vice President of Bahar Energy Operating Company, spoke on“Empowering the Future: Preparing the Young Generation for the Energy Sector,” sharing insights on global trends.

As part of the program, students are participating in training sessions covering key areas such as artificial intelligence readiness, emotional intelligence, personal branding, and innovative thinking, led by experts from sectors including banking, information technology, consulting, and energy.

The initiative will conclude with a Career Fair scheduled for April 24, providing participants with direct engagement opportunities with employers.