Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Annual Agricultural Export To Azerbaijan Averages About $800 Million - Official

Russia's Annual Agricultural Export To Azerbaijan Averages About $800 Million - Official


2026-06-04 03:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The volume of Russian agricultural exports to Azerbaijan averages about $800 million per year, Head of the Representative Office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev said at the "Made in Russia" gala dinner, Trend reports.

"Agricultural products are undoubtedly the driving force of Russian exports to Azerbaijan. On average, approximately $800 million of Russian exports go to Azerbaijan annually," Guliyev explained.

He also emphasized that Russian companies successfully participated in exhibitions as part of Baku Energy Week.

--

MENAFN04062026000187011040ID1111213634



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search