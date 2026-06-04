Russia's Annual Agricultural Export To Azerbaijan Averages About $800 Million - Official
"Agricultural products are undoubtedly the driving force of Russian exports to Azerbaijan. On average, approximately $800 million of Russian exports go to Azerbaijan annually," Guliyev explained.
He also emphasized that Russian companies successfully participated in exhibitions as part of Baku Energy Week.--
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