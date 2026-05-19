Foreign Minister Conveys King's Greetings To Portuguese President

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday held talks with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro on boosting bilateral cooperation and discussing regional developments.

During the meeting, Safadi conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah to Portuguese President António José Seguro and Prime Minister Montenegro, who, in turn, expressed appreciation for Portugal's relations with Jordan and the Kingdom's role in promoting regional security and stability, according to a ministry statement.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore security and stability in the region by addressing their root causes.

Safadi commended Portugal's support for efforts to achieve a just peace and regional stability, as well as its recognition of the State of Palestine during the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly last year.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi met Deputy Speaker of the Portuguese Parliament and President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Marcos Perestrello, where discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional developments. He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Portugal in economic, investment, defence, cultural and parliamentary fields.

Safadi also highlighted the importance of the Jordan–EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be hosted in the Kingdom later this year, describing it as an“opportunity to strengthen Jordan-EU economic cooperation and encourage Portuguese businesses to explore investment opportunities in Jordan.”

On Monday, the minister held expanded talks with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries of Jordan and Portugal on diplomatic training and the exchange of information and documents.

The talks also addressed regional developments, with both sides stressing the need to end escalation and restore lasting security and stability based on addressing the root causes of tension.

On the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Safadi underscored the importance of maintaining stability in Gaza, ensuring the uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid, and halting Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansion, settler violence, land confiscation, and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The ministers also discussed Lebanon, where Safadi stressed the importance of consolidating the ceasefire and supporting Lebanese state institutions in extending sovereignty over all its territory and restricting weapons to state authority.

In joint press statements, Safadi and Rangel underlined the importance of building on the momentum in bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

They noted ongoing efforts to launch a direct air route between Amman and Lisbon, describing it as a step that would significantly enhance trade, tourism, and economic ties between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted convergence in their positions on strengthening multilateral action, upholding international law and the UN Charter, and supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve crises and promote global stability.

Safadi praised Portugal's continued support for peace efforts in the region, particularly its backing of the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood.

He welcomed Portugal's recognition of the State of Palestine, describing it as a reaffirmation of commitment to international law and a just, comprehensive peace.

For his part, Rangel reiterated his country's appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role in advancing regional stability and peace efforts based on the two-state solution, stressing Portugal's commitment to deepening coordination with the Kingdom.