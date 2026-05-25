Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Severe Thunderstorms Across North And South Bengal This Week

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is set for a stormy week as the IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several districts. North Bengal may see intense showers, while heat and humidity persist in the south

The weather across West Bengal is expected to remain unstable this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread thunderstorms, rain and strong winds over several districts of North and South Bengal. Moisture flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, combined with a cyclonic circulation over Bihar, is creating favourable conditions for intense pre-monsoon activity across the state.

North Bengal Likely to Receive Heavy Rain and Frequent Thunderstorms

Several districts in North Bengal are expected to remain under active thunderstorm conditions till May 29. Areas such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy showers in some pockets.

Over the last 24 hours, parts of North Bengal already recorded significant rainfall. Raiganj, Jhallong and Balurghat received around 7 cm rain, while Kumargram recorded nearly 5 cm.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph across many districts. Hilly regions like Darjeeling and Kalimpong may face risks of landslides and reduced visibility due to continuous rainfall.

Residents in low-lying areas have also been advised to stay alert for temporary waterlogging and traffic disruptions during intense rain spells.

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South Bengal is also expected to experience thunderstorm activity over the next few days, especially in districts such as Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, Purulia, Hooghly, Jhargram and the two Midnapore districts.

According to the forecast, the most intense weather phase is likely between May 27 and May 29, when gusty winds may reach speeds of 50 to 60 kmph in western districts. Other parts of South Bengal may experience wind speeds of around 40 to 50 kmph along with lightning and scattered rainfall.

Despite the expected rain, western districts including Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan are likely to continue facing uncomfortable heat and humidity for the next few days. Temperatures in these areas may stay above normal before gradually dipping later this week.

Coastal districts are also expected to remain humid, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable during daytime hours.

The IMD has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, especially during afternoon and evening hours when lightning incidents are more common.

Children, elderly people and those with health issues have been asked to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and humidity and stay hydrated throughout the day.

A separate advisory has also been issued for fishermen. While sea conditions are expected to remain normal till May 27, squally weather is likely along and off the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts between May 28 and May 29.

During this period, wind speeds may touch 40 to 50 kmph and gust up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.

Overall, the coming days are expected to bring a mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and humid weather across West Bengal. While rainfall may offer temporary relief from the heat in some districts, severe weather conditions could still disrupt normal life in several areas.