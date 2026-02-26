403
Zelensky, Trump Discuss Agenda for Upcoming Ukraine-US Talks in Geneva
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on Wednesday to review issues to be addressed during Thursday’s bilateral talks in Geneva, Switzerland, the Ukrainian leader said.
In a statement on the US social media platform X following the call — which was also attended by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — Zelenskyy said the discussion included preparations for upcoming trilateral peace talks between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington “at the very beginning of March.”
“We expect this meeting to create an opportunity to move talks to the leaders’ level. President Trump supports this sequence of steps. This is the only way to resolve all the complex and sensitive issues and finally end the war,” Zelenskyy said.
He praised the intensive efforts of both Ukrainian and American teams, saying he “thanked them for all their work and for their active involvement in the negotiations and the efforts to end the war.” He also highlighted the importance of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, noting that US-supplied air defense missiles have been critical in helping Ukraine manage the hardships of winter and protect lives.
Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov will hold a bilateral meeting with US envoys Witkoff and Kushner on Thursday to discuss the “Prosperity Package” for Ukraine, among other issues. For the first time, Umerov will be accompanied by Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev during the talks.
