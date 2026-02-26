403
Russian Presidential Envoy Dmitriev to Meet US Officials in Geneva
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is scheduled to hold discussions with US officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, according to state media reports.
Citing unnamed sources, a news agency reported late Wednesday that Dmitriev intends to continue talks on economic matters with the American delegation. The visit has not been formally announced, and additional details remain scarce.
The report coincides with planned bilateral talks between Ukraine and the United States in Geneva on the same day. These discussions are set to cover a so-called “prosperity package” for Ukraine along with other issues.
Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
For the first time, Umerov will be accompanied by Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev during the talks, according to Zelenskyy.
