Generali Hong Kong Receives Multiple Accolades At The 10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Generali Hong Kong has once again earned multiple accolades at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026". Seven products achieved the highest 5-Star rating across annuity, savings, critical illness, and whole life protection categories. These awards reflect Generali Hong Kong's strong performance in product excellence and customer service and reaffirm the team's continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.
The 5-Star award-winning products are:
-
5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness ( Coverage ) Category
-
LionGuardian PlusOne
-
LionGuardian Beyond
-
LionAlong
-
LionAchiever Elite
-
LionTycoon Beyond 2
-
LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity
-
LionPatron
Legal Disclaimer:
