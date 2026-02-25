Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Generali Hong Kong Receives Multiple Accolades At The 10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026

2026-02-25 11:04:56
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Generali Hong Kong has once again earned multiple accolades at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026". Seven products achieved the highest 5-Star rating across annuity, savings, critical illness, and whole life protection categories. These awards reflect Generali Hong Kong's strong performance in product excellence and customer service and reaffirm the team's continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.

The 5-Star award-winning products are:
  • 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness ( Coverage ) Category
    • LionGuardian PlusOne
  • 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness ( Value ) Category
    • LionGuardian Beyond
    • LionAlong
  • 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education) Category
    • LionAchiever Elite
  • 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education & Legacy) Category
    • LionTycoon Beyond 2
  • 5-Star QDAP Award – Stable Income Category
    • LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity
  • 5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category
    • LionPatron
Organized by 10Life, the leading insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2026" is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.

