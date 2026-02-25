Awareness Of Russian Threat Growing In EU, Says MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Michael Gahler, MEP from the European People's Party.

“I think the awareness that this is not over, that this is a systemic conflict between democracy and dictatorship, has risen. This is including in the wake of cyber attacks and other things that happen throughout Europe,” Gahler claimed.

The series of technological problems on German railways observed across the country is no coincidence, according to the MEP.

“I think the majority of all these things, they have a Russian background, they are checking also, when some rail line has been disrupted, where we redirect trains. I think that is part of hybrid warfare in the real sense of preparing for war. They want to see how we react, and whether there's an escape route if one railway is blocked,” Gahler noted.

He also noted that more and more citizens are preparing for the“worst-case scenario,” as evidenced by the growing number of orders, particularly in Germany, for the construction of private bunkers.

“There are also some brochures being circulated on how citizens should prepare, what they should have at home, and step by step, this awareness that there is something looming is increasing,” the MEP stated.

He believes that this awareness among citizens must be accompanied by political leadership in power to clearly convey that“the threat is actually there, and that it is not limited to Ukraine.”

“In parallel, the support is rising for increased defence expenditure, for reinstating conscription in Germany, which is now at 63 percent. This wouldn't be the case if people didn't have a feeling there's a need to do it,” Gahler stated.

