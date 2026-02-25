Zelensky Orders SSU Purge: Arrests Made, Fair Verdicts Essential
“There were reports from the Security Service of Ukraine – I instructed Yevhen Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad to work on purging the Service of those whose interests are not Ukraine at all. There are already results. Today there were corresponding arrests, and it is very important that there are fair verdicts. Everyone in government positions must work for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine. There will be nothing else,” Zelensky said.Read also: Air Force logistics chief, SBU regional head exposed in bribery case
As previously reported, Zelensky emphasized that the SSU is blocking Russian threats in Ukraine.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
