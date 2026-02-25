Attack On Veena George A 'Pre-Planned' Assault By Congress: CPI(M)

CPI(M) Condemns 'Pre-planned' Assault

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday condemned the recent attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George, saying that it was a pre-planned, deliberate attempt to assault carried out under the leadership of Congress. "Attack on Health Minister Veena George was a brutal and deliberate assault. Never before has such an attack been carried out against a woman minister in Kerala. This was an organised, pre-planned attack, carried out with the full knowledge of the Congress leadership..." he said.

Further, the CPI(M) State Secretary alleged that the protest was intended to harm and even kill the state Health Minister. He said that the violence was calculated and was conducted with complete awareness. "Their intention was nothing short of harming, even killing the Minister. The people of Kerala will stand united against this. We are calling for statewide protests. The Congress is acting purely based on the Kanakagolu theory, everything they do is calculated and intentional. The protest and the violence were conducted with complete awareness and planning by the Congress leadership," he added.

CM Vijayan Terms Attack 'Organised Hooliganism'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Health Minister Veena George, terming it "organised hooliganism" and a threat to the state's peace. In an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister reacted to the incident, stating, "Our Health Minister was attacked physically in Kannur Railway Station, resulting in a severe neck injury and hospitalisation. Those leading these actions are trying to turn Kerala into a land of riots. Ministers are not individuals who emerged overnight; they have grown with the support of this land. When those who love and respect them naturally intervene, problems will arise."

CM Vijayan alleged that certain elements were deliberately unleashing goons to create unrest. "These goons desire such problems. This is not a form of political protest but deliberate, organised hooliganism. Goons are being unleashed for this purpose," he said, adding that the attack on a woman minister was "highly deplorable".

Minister Injured During KSU Protest

George had sustained injuries during a black flag protest staged by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident occurred near the ticket counter when the minister arrived to board the Vande Bharat Express. Amid the protest and ensuing commotion, the health minister reportedly suffered injuries to her neck and hand. She was immediately taken to the Kannur District Hospital for treatment. Following the incident, her scheduled travel was cancelled.

Protests against the health minister have intensified across Kannur in recent days. (ANI)

