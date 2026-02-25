Occupied Oleshky Faces Blockade: Civilians Die Trying To Bring Bread

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Tetiana Hasanenko, Head of the Oleshky City Military Administration.

“Throughout this entire period, from mid-January to today, I know of only one food delivery to Oleshky,” she said.

Hasanenko noted that all other attempts resulted in fatalities – people died trying to bring bread into the city.

She emphasized that the situation has effectively become a blockade of the civilian population.

“Russia exploits the topic of the 'Leningrad blockade' and speaks about the suffering of people back then. But what are modern Russians doing to our community? It's a death road for civilians under drones. In Oleshky - isn't that a blockade?” the military administration head added.

Hasanenko also pointed out that residents lack food and clean water, and there is no electricity, gas, or heating. Searching for firewood for stoves can end tragically, as there is a risk of encountering mines or other explosive devices.

She stressed that Russian occupiers are failing to provide for the basic needs of the population, as required by international humanitarian law.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, according to the military administration, no more than 6,000 residents remain in the community out of nearly 40,000 who lived there before the full-scale invasion. No evacuation is available from occupied Oleshky.