Council Of Europe Holds Commemorative Ceremony On Fourth Anniversary Of Russia's War Against Ukraine

“The Council of Europe has chosen accountability. We document the damage inflicted, create mechanisms for compensation, and prepare a tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression. We ensure that law prevails over force. Peace cannot be built on impunity – it must be built on democratic security,” Secretary General Berset said.

Mykola Tochytsky called on attendees to reflect on responsibility and solidarity, and to honor the memory of all fallen defenders.

“We honor the memory of all defenders who have fallen for a free Ukraine. We will defend our independence. We will not betray our heroes, we will not betray Ukraine, we will not betray Europe,” he said.

Moldova's Permanent Representative Daniela Cujbă, stressed that people must not become desensitized to war crimes and must deny Russia“any space for impunity.”

As previously reported, the Council of Europe continues to emphasize the urgent need to accelerate the launch of the Special Tribunal to prosecute the crime of Russian aggression.