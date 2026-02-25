India Advocates For Dialogue, Not Double Standards At UNHRC: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, in his virtual address at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, highlighted Indian advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships. Jaishankar advocated non-politicisation, selectivity or double standards of advocating human rights selectivity or double standards.

In a post on X, he said, "Addressed the 61st Session of UN Human Rights Council virtually. As an elected member, India's mandate reflects the trust and expectations of the international community, especially of the Global South. Highlighted: Our advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity or double standards. The successful use of DPI and technology in advancing inclusion and access. India stands ready to share its learning and experiences with our partners. Zero tolerance and no justification for terrorism, the most egregious violator of Human Rights."

India's Commitment to Human Rights

Jaishankar said, "As the world's largest democracy, India remains firmly committed to working with all members and observers to promote and protect all human rights for all people based on equality, openness and respect. For us, human rights are not abstract ideals, but an integral part of our civilizational ethos."

Jaishankar noted that the marginalisation of any group eventually undermines the rights of all. "We have consistently underlined dialogue over confrontation, consensus over division and human-centric development over narrow interests. Our vision is rooted in the understanding that the insecurity of any region or the marginalisation of any group eventually undermines the rights and well-being of all," he said.

Zero Tolerance for Terrorism

Jaishankar also reflected upon India's zero-tolerance policy for terrorism.

"We remain firm and uncompromising, Mr President, in our opposition to terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well. Terrorism is among the most egregious violations of human rights, and there can be no justification, especially when innocent lives are targeted. Confronting terrorism requires collective resolve, and we look at this concern and to the United Nations at large to advocate zero tolerance for terrorist acts," he said.

