PM Modi, Netanyahu Visit Tech Exhibition After Historic Knesset Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday travelled together to see an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology.

PM Modi's Historic Address to the Knesset

"After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi addressed today a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, Prime Minister was received by the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Israel PM Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of Prime Minister's address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.

PM Modi began his address by thanking the Speaker for the special honour. He expressed gratitude for being bestowed with the 'Speaker of The Knesset' medal, which he dedicated to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of the two countries.

Highlighting Strong India-Israel Bonds

Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Israel, Prime Minister noted that the two peoples share both ancient civilizational ties and a robust contemporary partnership based on technology, innovation, defence, security and strategic convergences.

He stated that the vibrant people-to-people ties based on cooperation in agriculture, rural development, water management, sustainability and enterprise have imparted a dynamic outlook to the relationship.

Underlining the historical connections and two-way movement of people between the two countries, Prime Minister stated that the Indian community in Israel and the Jewish diaspora in India have made significant contribution to progress in both countries.

United Stance Against Terrorism

Recalling the uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism of the two countries, Prime Minister offered condolences for the October 7 terror attack and noted that there can be no justification for such brutality. He offered India's support to all efforts that contribute to durable peace and stability in the region. In this context, he highlighted India's firm support for the Gaza Peace Initiative endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Fostering Economic and Strategic Cooperation

Noting the ongoing collaboration between India and Israel, he called for deeper interaction between the two countries in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor [IMEC] and the I2U2 frameworks.

Prime Minister highlighted India's growth story and sought greater bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, infrastructure development, green growth, start-ups, digital solutions and emerging technologies, unlocking the innovation and creativity of the youth.

Expressing satisfaction at the conclusion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty, he called for early finalisation of an ambitious Free Trade Agreement to realise the untapped trade potential.

Prime Minister called for greater parliamentary interaction between the two vibrant democracies taking advantage of the recently formed Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel in India.

Shared Philosophical Outlook

Drawing parallels between the ethos of the two civilizations, Prime Minister noted that India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam [the world is one family] and the Israeli principle of Tikkum Olam [healing the world] speak of shared approaches towards a harmonious society.

PM Modi thanked the members of the Knesset for their contribution to India-Israel ties and conveyed good wishes for the upcoming festival of Purim. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)