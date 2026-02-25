Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASUS Announces Proart Gopro Edition (PX13) And Proart PX13, Now Available


2026-02-25 08:31:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-edition GoPro collaboration and the standard ProArt PX13 bring AI-accelerated creation, 3K OLED precision and a convertible studio-ready design to creators

KEY POINTS

  • GoPro-inspired design: Exclusive Nano Black finish and matching sleeve, built for GoPro creators on the move, and packaged in a premium collector-style box
  • Seamless GoPro workflow: StoryCube app with built-in GoPro Cloud and 360° video support enables automated syncing and AI-powered sorting
  • AI power, no slowdowns: Powered by AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ 395 with up to 128GB unified memory and pro-grade graphics, for generative video creation, AI, and high-resolution action footage editing
  • Rugged and convertible: A 360°-flippable, ultra-portable 15.8mm-thin, 1.39kg design engineered to perform anywhere creators go-from mountains to oceans

ASUS Announces ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) and ProArt PX13, Now AvailableTM True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support


ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA)

Operating system Windows 11 Home
Graphics AMD RadeonTM 8060S Graphics
40 graphics cores
Main memory 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Unified memory
Storage 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity WiFi 7 (Triple band) 2*2
Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1 x DC-in
microSD 4.0 card reader
Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad
Audio Smart Amp technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal
In the box ASUS Pen 3.0 (SA205H)
Sleeve
Keyboard English
Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70")
Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Ecolabels RoHS
REACH
Availability ASUS
MSRP 4 C$3,999
Model name HN7306EA-BS91T-CB
Material and color Aluminum
Nano Black
Processor AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ 395
(16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz)
Display 13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support
Operating system Windows 11 Home
Graphics AMD RadeonTM 8060S Graphics
40 graphics cores
Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board
Unified memory
Storage 1 TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity WiFi 7 (Triple band) 2*2
Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1 x DC-in
microSD 4.0 card reader
Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad
Audio Smart Amp technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal
Keyboard French Bilingual
Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70")
Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Ecolabels RoHS
REACH
Availability ASUS
Best Buy
MSRP 5 C$2,999


NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Product Page:

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) ASUS Store:

ASUS ProArt PX13 Product Page:

ASUS ProArt PX13 ASUS Store:

ASUS ProArt PX13 Best Buy:

ASUS Pen 3.0:

ASUS StoryCube:

ASUS DialPad:

ASUS MuseTree:

ASUS Lumina OLED:

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Global Facebook:

ASUS Global X (Twitter):

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Eligible countries only. First-time use of the GoPro Hotkey will direct you to the Microsoft Store to download the GoPro Player app. After installation, the hotkey provides one-tap launching of the app.
2 Eligible countries only
3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
4 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
5 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

