ASUS Announces Proart Gopro Edition (PX13) And Proart PX13, Now Available
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Graphics
| AMD RadeonTM 8060S Graphics
40 graphics cores
|Main memory
| 128GB LPDDR5X on board
Unified memory
|Storage
|1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Connectivity
| WiFi 7 (Triple band) 2*2
Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1 x DC-in
microSD 4.0 card reader
|Keyboard & touchpad
|Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad
|Audio
| Smart Amp technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Battery
|73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|AC adapter
|AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal
|In the box
| ASUS Pen 3.0 (SA205H)
Sleeve
|Keyboard
|English
|Dimensions
|29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70")
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Ecolabels
| RoHS
REACH
|Availability
|ASUS
|MSRP 4
|C$3,999
|Model name
|HN7306EA-BS91T-CB
|Material and color
| Aluminum
Nano Black
|Processor
| AMD RyzenTM AI Max+ 395
(16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz)
|Display
|13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Graphics
| AMD RadeonTM 8060S Graphics
40 graphics cores
|Main memory
| 32GB LPDDR5X on board
Unified memory
|Storage
|1 TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Connectivity
| WiFi 7 (Triple band) 2*2
Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Camera
|FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1 x DC-in
microSD 4.0 card reader
|Keyboard & touchpad
|Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad
|Audio
| Smart Amp technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Battery
|73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|AC adapter
|AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal
|Keyboard
|French Bilingual
|Dimensions
|29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70")
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Ecolabels
| RoHS
REACH
|Availability
| ASUS
Best Buy
|MSRP 5
|C$2,999
NOTES TO EDITORS
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 Eligible countries only. First-time use of the GoPro Hotkey will direct you to the Microsoft Store to download the GoPro Player app. After installation, the hotkey provides one-tap launching of the app.
2 Eligible countries only
3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
4 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
5 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
