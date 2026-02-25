403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Adani Sportsline FC Name 22-Man Squad For ADFA 3Rd Division League
(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Football Club (ASL FC) has revealed a 22-member squad for the ADFA 3rd Division League 2026, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to grassroots football growth.
Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Football Club (ASL FC) has revealed a 22-member squad for the ADFA 3rd Division League 2026, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to grassroots football growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment