Kazakhstan Replaces Wheat Acreage With Oilseeds And Fodder Crops In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has reduced the area allocated for wheat and increased sowing of fodder, oilseed, and legume crops for the 2026 agricultural season, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The plan was presented during a government meeting by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov. The new structure of sown areas was approved for 2026, with the shift aimed at diversifying crop production and ensuring a stable raw material base for processing enterprises.

The total sown area this year has been increased by 180,000 hectares, reaching 23.8 million hectares. The decision is intended to reduce price fluctuation risks and strengthen supply for domestic processors.

Priority has been given to highly profitable and drought-resistant crops.

Under the 2026 structure:



Fodder crops will increase by 242,000 hectares;

Barley will expand by 94,000 hectares;

Corn will grow by 90,000 hectares, reaching 265,000 hectares;

Oilseed crops will rise by 55,000 hectares;

Potato acreage will expand by 10,300 hectares; The wheat area will decrease by 125,000 hectares, totaling 12.1 million hectares.

The updated crop structure is part of broader preparations for the upcoming spring fieldwork campaign, alongside measures to provide farmers with preferential financing and necessary resources.