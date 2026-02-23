IPC Announces 2025 Channel Management Partner Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognizing our global partners driving excellence across financial markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems (“'IPC”), a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions, today announced the winners of its 2025 Channel Management Partner Awards. Representing IPC's most distinguished global collaborators, these partners deliver world-class support across communications, compliance, and network solutions - connecting financial markets around the world with precision and expertise.

"We are proud to recognize organizations whose dedication, performance, and shared vision continue to raise the bar for excellence in financial markets," said Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Adams.“Each of this year's winners has demonstrated that true partnership goes beyond transactions; it's about building trust, driving innovation, and creating lasting value for the institutions and professionals who depend on us every day. As IPC continues to grow and evolve, it is the strength of our global partner community that makes that growth meaningful.”

FY25 Channel Management Partner Award Winners

KDDI | Best Performer Award KDDI is recognized for an outstanding achievement of USD $1.7 million in revenue, a testament to their dedication, agility, and results-driven approach. As a valued global partner, KDDI exemplifies what it means to deliver at the highest level - year after year.

MAKGROUP | Highest Sales Volume Award With an exceptional 43 total orders, MAKGROUP has demonstrated unmatched momentum and a deep commitment to growth. Their proactive collaboration and ability to cultivate lasting client relationships has consistently exceeded performance expectations and strengthened IPC's global reach.

TMG | Highest Competitive Displacement Award TMG earned this distinction through their pivotal role in the BT replacement (SHB) project - a complex, high-stakes engagement that showcased their ability to navigate competitive markets with precision. Their strategic acumen and execution excellence continue to set them apart.

CREATELCOM | Year-over-Year Growth Award CREATELCOM's remarkable work with Mitsubishi UFJ, delivering 68OV Turrets, reflects an exceptional capacity for sustained growth and strategic account expansion. Their disciplined execution and relationship-first approach have creative lasting value for IPC and its clients alike.

3D | Highest Upgrade Award Recognized for outstanding success with Garanti, 3D has demonstrated deep technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to delivering impactful technology upgrades. Their innovation-forward mindset continues to elevate the IPC partner ecosystem.

TELNORM | New Logo Award With the successful acquisition of Alianza as a new strategic partner, TELNORM has proven their ability to expand IPC's footprint with purpose and precision. Their expertise in identifying and cultivating high-value relationships is an asset to the IPC network.

WITTEL | Empowered Partner of the Year WITTEL has embodied the spirit of true partnership - leading with trust, driving customer success, and championing innovation at every turn. Their exceptional commitment and collaborative leadership makes them a cornerstone of IPC's global partner community.

About IPC's Channel Partner Program

IPC's global channel partners are integral to delivering the connectivity, compliance, and communications solutions that power financial markets worldwide. By combining IPC's industry-leading technology with the local expertise and client relationships of its partners, IPC is able to deliver meaningful outcomes for financial institutions across all asset classes and geographies. These awards recognize not only exceptional performance, but the shared vision, trust, and partnership that empowers our team at IPC to do our best work every day. On behalf of IPC, thank you to all of our partners and congratulations to our FY25 Channel Management Partner winners.

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC's customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world - enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change - now and into the future.

