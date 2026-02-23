Sebastian Korda Claims Third ATP Tour Title With Delray Beach Open Crown

MENAFN - IANS) Florida, Feb 23 (IANS) Sebastian Korda captured the third ATP Tour title of his career, producing a composed performance to defeat fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Having fallen just short as runner-up at the same tournament in 2021, Korda returned to lift the trophy this time, becoming the ninth American man to triumph at the Florida event. The 25-year-old's victory propels him to No. 40 in the ATP Live Rankings.

“(It means) a lot. I've been through some stuff the past couple of months, years. I've lost a lot of finals and now to get one here in Delray - this is where I made my first ATP final - so it's like a full-circle day. I'm just happy,” Korda said.

Battling gusty afternoon winds, Korda played assertive tennis from the baseline, controlling rallies with clean, confident ball-striking. He seized the opening set with a timely break at 5-4 and was especially effective behind his first serve, claiming 83 per cent of those points, ATP reports.

The second set brought late drama. Serving for the championship, Korda fell behind 0/40 but refused to yield, saving four break points in the game before sealing the win after one hour and 22 minutes.

“It was tricky. We were both struggling out there, it was super windy. I was just trying to put the ball in the court. I was born and raised in Florida, so I'm used to the wind a little bit, but this was extreme for sure,” Korda said.

Korda's path to the title was anything but straightforward. He eliminated three of the tournament's top five seeds, including second seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals and third seed Flavio Cobolli in the semi-finals.

The championship clash marked the second all-American final of the season, following the showdown in Dallas. With the win, Korda improved his ATP Head2Head record against Paul to 5-2. The two had not met in nearly 20 months, since their encounter at Queen's Club Championships in 2024.

For Paul, 28, the defeat denied him a fifth career ATP Tour title. Korda's triumph represents a significant milestone in his resurgence. Last season, he was sidelined from Roland Garros through Winston-Salem while recovering from a stress fracture in his right shin, a setback that required the use of a protective boot and crutches. Now healthy again, Korda's breakthrough in Delray Beach signals a return to form, and perhaps the start of another upward climb.