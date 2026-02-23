403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Calls in US Envoy After Remarks on French Far-Right Activist
(MENAFN) France announces on Sunday that it will summon the US ambassador, Charles Kushner, following statements by American officials regarding the killing of a French far-right activist.
“We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France, since the US Embassy in France commented on this tragedy ... which concerns the national community,” Jean-Noel Barrot tells local media. He adds, “We reject any attempt to use this tragedy ... for political purposes.”
The decision follows the death of Quentin Deranque death on Feb. 12 during a confrontation with alleged hard-left activists.
The US Embassy in Paris and the US State Department Counterterrorism Bureau say they are monitoring the incident. Both caution on X that “violent radical leftism is on the rise” and should be regarded as a public safety concern.
“We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France, since the US Embassy in France commented on this tragedy ... which concerns the national community,” Jean-Noel Barrot tells local media. He adds, “We reject any attempt to use this tragedy ... for political purposes.”
The decision follows the death of Quentin Deranque death on Feb. 12 during a confrontation with alleged hard-left activists.
The US Embassy in Paris and the US State Department Counterterrorism Bureau say they are monitoring the incident. Both caution on X that “violent radical leftism is on the rise” and should be regarded as a public safety concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment