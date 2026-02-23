403
Macron Calls on Trump to Remove Sanctions on several European citizens
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron urges Donald Trump to remove “unjustly imposed sanctions” affecting several European citizens, including two French nationals, according to reports.
In a letter to Trump, Macron draws attention to ","french icc judge"], a judge at the International Criminal Court, and Thierry Breton, a former European commissioner.
“I wish to personally draw your attention to the sanctions imposed by the United States against several European citizens, including two French nationals, Nicolas Guillou, a judge at the International Criminal Court, and Thierry Breton, a former European commissioner,” the French president wrote, as stated by reports.
“I ask you to reconsider these decisions by your administration and to lift the sanctions unjustly imposed on Nicolas Guillou and Thierry Breton,” he added.
The restrictions also target three other French individuals employed by non-governmental organizations that monitor online disinformation and hate speech.
When the sanctions are announced in December, the US State Department claims: "These radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states—in each case targeting American speakers and American companies."
Breton, a principal architect of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, has been at the forefront of regulating technology platforms, a move viewed by Washington as encroaching on freedom of expression. The State Department accuses him of causing harmful “censorship” impacting American interests, resulting in his US entry being barred since December 2025.
Judge Guillou is sanctioned by the US in August 2025 alongside other ICC magistrates due to his involvement in proceedings tied to an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.
