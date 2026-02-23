403
Greenland Refuses Trump’s Hospital Ship Offer
(MENAFN) Greenland announces on Sunday that it does not require foreign medical assistance, rejecting an offer from Donald Trump to dispatch a hospital ship to the island.
On his platform Truth Social, Trump states Saturday that, in coordination with Jeff Landry, whom he appoints as special representative for Greenland, the US will send a hospital ship to care for those “sick and not being taken care of” on the island. “Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick and not being taken care of there,” Trump writes. "It's on the way!!!"
Responding on Facebook, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen says, “That will be ‘no thanks’ from us.” He adds that Greenland has a public health system where care is free for all citizens, noting, “President Trump’s idea to send a US hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted.”
In recent months, Trump renews interest in bringing Greenland under US control, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. He initially threatens sanctions against European nations opposing the move but later withdraws them following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The discussion establishes a framework for potential agreements involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region, with further talks planned between the US, Denmark, and Greenland.
Trump also signals additional negotiations concerning the US’ Golden Dome missile defense system in relation to Greenland.
