Intruder Gets Fatally Shot at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago by Secret Service
(MENAFN) A man is shot and killed early Sunday by US Secret Service agents after breaching the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump, authorities report.
“A male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago,” states Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi on X.
The suspect is seen near the north gate of the property around 1:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), carrying “what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can” before law enforcement confronts and opens fire. He is pronounced dead at the scene.
Ric Bradshaw explains that a deputy and two Secret Service agents respond and order the white male suspect to drop the items. “He put the gas can down and pointed the shotgun at officers,” Bradshaw says, prompting officers to fire. The exact number of shots is not confirmed, though body cameras are in use.
Rafael Barros, Special Agent in Charge, confirms that the suspect is armed with a shotgun and carrying a gasoline canister when “agents and the deputy discharged firearms to stop the threat.”
No personnel from the Secret Service or sheriff’s office sustain injuries. Neither Trump nor anyone under Secret Service protection is present at the estate at the time of the incident.
