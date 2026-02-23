USF Strikes Two Tor Air Defense Systems In Donetsk Region, Oil Depot In Luhansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, USF Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi stated this on Telegram.

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the first air defense system one kilometer from temporarily occupied Donetsk, and the second in the temporarily occupied settlement of Topolyne in the Mariupol district of Donetsk region.

They also carried out a strike on an oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The Tor air defense systems were hit by pilots of the 6th Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, coordinated by the USF Middle Strike Coordination Center. The oil depot was struck by pilots of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The systematic detection and destruction of components of the enemy's long-, medium-, and short-range air defense systems is one of the priorities of the Unmanned Systems Forces operators, Commander Brovdi noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the location of Russian invaders' drone pilots.