Who Was Mukul Roy? Former Railway Minister's Political Career, Net Worth And Legacy Explained

Former Union Railway Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy passed away at 73 in Kolkata after prolonged illness. Here's a concise look at his life, political journey, controversies, wealth and family

Born on April 17, 1954, Mukul Roy emerged as one of the most influential strategists in West Bengal politics. A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress, he played a crucial role in the party's historic 2011 Assembly election victory that ended 34 years of Left Front rule in the state.

Often described as the“Chanakya of Bengal politics,” Roy was considered one of Mamata Banerjee's closest confidants during the formative years of the party. His strong organisational skills and booth-level strategy helped the TMC expand rapidly across West Bengal.

At the national level, he served as Minister of State for Shipping from 2009 to 2011 in the UPA-II government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In March 2012, he became the 32nd Union Railway Minister, succeeding Dinesh Trivedi amid a controversy over railway fare hikes. However, his tenure lasted only until September 2012.

His political journey saw dramatic shifts over the years. After being removed as TMC national general secretary in 2015, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. He was appointed BJP National Vice President in 2020. In June 2021, he returned to the TMC, a move that triggered anti-defection proceedings and legal challenges that later reached the Supreme Court.

Mukul Roy's political career was marked by controversy, most notably his name surfacing in the Narada sting operation case. The controversy strained his relationship with the TMC and eventually led to his exit from the party in 2017.

During his stint in the BJP, he coordinated key election strategies in West Bengal. However, after the 2021 Assembly elections, he rejoined the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, sparking fresh political debate and legal scrutiny over his MLA status.

In January 2026, the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had disqualified him as an MLA. The court observed that electronic evidence related to defection required proper examination and could not be relied upon merely on probability.

Mukul Roy passed away on February 23, 2026, at Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, around 1:30 am. According to family sources, he died due to a massive cardiac arrest. His son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed the news.

In recent years, Roy had been battling multiple health complications. He underwent brain surgery in 2023 for hydrocephalus. In July 2024, he suffered a head injury after a fall at home, leading to a blood clot that required surgery. Doctors had confirmed in early 2023 that he was suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease. He was also dealing with diabetes and other age-related ailments, which kept him away from active politics since 2022.

As per his latest election affidavit, his declared net worth was approximately 50.85 lakh rupees.

On the personal front, Roy came from a disciplined family background. His father, Hari Dev Kaushal, was a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi, and his mother, Anup Kaushal, was a teacher. He was earlier married to Shilpa Dev, and the couple had a daughter, Sia or Siya Dev, before separating in 2005.

Mukul Roy's death marks the end of a significant chapter in West Bengal politics. Despite political shifts and controversies, his role in reshaping the state's political landscape remains undeniable.