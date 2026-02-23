Canada Issues Travel Advisory For Mexico Amid Jalisco Violence Fears

Canada Issues Travel Advisory for Mexico

Canadian Foreign Minister has expressed concern over the safety of Canadian nationals in Mexico following the ongoing conflict in Jalisco State and has thus issued a travel advisory. Anand shared a statement on X that read, "Canada is closely monitoring the serious and rapidly evolving security situation in Jalisco State, Mexico, including in and around Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta."

"We are deeply alarmed by reports of violence following a major security operation, including armed clashes, roadblocks, and vehicles set on fire in multiple areas. We are aware that local authorities have issued shelter-in-place orders in some locations, and the situation remains fluid," the statement read further. "The safety and security of Canadians abroad remain our highest priority and it is for this reason that we are issuing an updated travel advisory. Global Affairs officials are in close contact with local authorities and partners and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians in the region," the statement concluded.

Violence Erupts After Cartel Leader's Death

This is the first such travel advisory issued by the Canadian government after violence erupted in parts of Mexico after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military.

Mexican President Urges Calm

Meanwhile, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on Sunday (local time) urged citizens to remain calm and stay informed following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho", leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during an operation led by Mexico's military. In a post on X, President Sheinbaum stated that the operation has resulted in various blockades and "other reactions" in some areas and that Mexico's Security Cabinet was providing regular updates on the situation through social media.

"The Secretariat of National Defence reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions. There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm," her post read. "The social media accounts of the Security Cabinet provide permanent updates. In the vast majority of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet," it added. (ANI)

