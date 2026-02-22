Anaplan Launches AWS Data Center In Singapore To Enhance Global Reach And Support Local Enterprises

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) New location expands company's global infrastructure, while offering faster data processing, robust security measures and regulatory compliance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 February 2026 – Anaplan, the global leader in AI‐driven scenario planning and analysis, today announced the launch of its new Amazon Web Services data center in Singapore. This strategic expansion is designed to accelerate digital transformation and empower businesses in Southeast Asia with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities for real-time planning and decision-making.

The new data center will significantly enhance Anaplan's global infrastructure and offer faster data processing, improved security and regulatory compliance. These features are essential for protecting sensitive information and meeting local data sovereignty requirements, which is especially critical for industries such as public sector and financial services.

“The launch of Anaplan on AWS in Singapore represents a strategic milestone and reinforces our shared commitment to customers across Asia-Pacific,” said Carol Potts, general manager for North America ISV sales at AWS.

By leveraging the Anaplan platform, businesses in the region will gain access to leading AI and machine learning technologies, enabling them to:



Optimize planning processes: AI-driven insights will help businesses make more informed, data-driven decisions in real-time, streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

Enhance data security: The data center ensures that data remains within Singapore, adhering to local regulations. Drive AI innovation: Backed by a reliable and secure infrastructure, companies can scale their operations by embedding cutting-edge AI technology directly into cross-functional planning processes and workflows, empowering teams to move faster, make smarter decisions, and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are delighted to bring the Anaplan platform, including our new suite of role-based AI agents, to Singapore and the broader Southeast Asia region,” said Amit Bagga, managing director, APAC, at Anaplan.“Data sovereignty is a stringent requirement for our clients, and our new location ensures that their data remains within Singapore, adhering to local regulations. Plus, with Anaplan Intelligence, businesses can harness the power of AI to optimize and unify their finance, workforce, sales, and supply chain planning processes, gain deeper insights and make strategic decisions with confidence.”

This regional addition marks another milestone in Anaplan's $500 million innovation roadmap, aimed at expanding the company's global reach and supporting local businesses with the latest AI-driven planning and analytics technology. The company has also made other data center expansions in the Asia-Pacific region, including in