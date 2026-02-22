Sheikha Moza Announces Eid Gift Campaign To Support Children In Palestine, Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser announced on Sunday, February 22, 2026, the launch of the 'Eid Gift' campaign to support the children in Palestine and Syria.

In a post on X, Her Highness said: "Every child deserves to feel the joy of Eid. This year we launch the 'Eid Gift' campaign in its third edition to put a smile on the faces of the children of Palestine and Syria. Take part in this campaign in the holy month of Ramadan."