India, Brazil Hold Talks to Strengthen Critical Minerals Cooperation
(MENAFN) Narendra Modi and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss strengthening cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth elements.
Brazil holds the world’s second-largest reserves of these resources, which are essential for technologies ranging from electric vehicles, solar panels, and smartphones to jet engines and guided missiles. India, aiming to reduce reliance on top exporter China, has been expanding domestic production, recycling programs, and exploring alternative suppliers.
President Lula, leading a delegation that included more than a dozen ministers and business leaders, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a global summit. On Saturday, he received a ceremonial welcome and paid tribute to India’s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi before engaging in talks with Modi.
Officials indicated that the leaders are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding focused on critical minerals and discuss ways to expand bilateral trade. Currently, India ranks as the 10th largest market for Brazilian exports, with trade exceeding $15 billion in 2025. Both nations have set a target of $20 billion in trade by 2030.
With China dominating global rare earth production, countries are actively seeking alternative supply sources. Rishabh Jain, a policy analyst at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, noted that India’s deepening collaboration with Brazil on critical minerals complements its recent supply chain partnerships with the United States, France, and the European Union.
