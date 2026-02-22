Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, February 22, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Último dia · Monobloco closes Rio Carnaval 2026, Blue Note hosts a Dominguinhos tribute, and Lagoa glows at sunset 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The very last day. Rio Carnaval 2026 ends where it always does - on the streets. Monobloco, the closing megabloco since it first paraded in 2000, concentrates at 7 am on Rua Primeiro de Março and sets off at 9 am for a three-hour farewell march through Centro. The theme is "Pode entrar que a casa é sua" - come in, the house is yours. Expect a hundred-strong bateria, homenagens to Arlindo Cruz and Preta Gil, and tracks from the new "Mar de Aragão" album dedicated to Jorge Aragão. After the streets clear, the day shifts to more intimate territory. BRZ Sunset takes over Mandarim Lagoa from 3 pm - house music and Brazilian rhythms curated by Dri Toscano as the sun sets behind the mountains of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas. In Lapa, Beco do Rato opens at 11 am for its Sunday feijoada-and-samba session. And this evening, the Blue Note Rio presents Arismar do Espírito Santo and Gabriel Grossi performing "Domingou" at 7 pm - a tribute to the master Dominguinhos on contrabass and harmonica. In Botafogo, Audio Rebel hosts A Olívia and Bola from 8 pm. Sunday is quieter than Saturday - that's the point. The city exhales. Closing megabloco Monobloco - Pode entrar que a casa é sua → Centro · R. Primeiro de Março · 9 am Instrumental Blue Note Rio - Arismar & Gabriel Grossi → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica · 7 pm Sunset session BRZ Sunset - Mandarim Lagoa → Lagoa · from 3 pm Samba de raiz Beco do Rato - Sunday feijoada & samba → Lapa · Joaquim Silva · 11 am 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Monobloco - Centro Concentration 7 am · Desfile 9 am–12 pm · R. Primeiro de Março · Free 2 Blue Note Rio - Arismar & Gabriel Grossi "Domingou" 7:00 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Tickets via Eventim 3 BRZ Sunset - Mandarim Lagoa From 3 pm · Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas · Couvert via Sympla 4 Audio Rebel - A Olívia / Bola 8:00 pm · R. Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo 5 Beco do Rato - Sunday Samba & Feijoada From 11 am · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa 03 Full Rundown Five picks 1Monobloco - Pode Entrar Que a Casa É Sua Closing megabloco CONCENTRATION 7:00 am DESFILE 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PRICE Free

The official closing act of Rio Carnaval 2026. Created in 2000 from a percussion workshop, the Monobloco grew into one of the city's most iconic blocos - a democratically eclectic parade that mixes samba, marchinhas, MPB and national pop into one enormous roda. This year's theme is "Pode entrar que a casa é sua" and the repertoire honours Arlindo Cruz and Preta Gil alongside material from "Mar de Aragão," the bloco's new album dedicated to Jorge Aragão. The bateria fields more than a hundred ritmistas, backed by dancers and guest musicians. The cortejo parades down Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos through the Circuito Preta Gil - the same strip that hosted Bloco da Anitta yesterday. COR-Rio's traffic scheme starts at 5 am on Sunday. This is the last megabloco of the season and routinely draws tens of thousands of foliões for a final, joyful farewell to the streets.

Practicalities: R. Primeiro de Março, 33 – Centro (Circuito Preta Gil). Metro Carioca is the recommended station. Metro runs continuously from 5 am Saturday through 11 pm Sunday - Cinelândia station open 7 am–8 pm Sunday (limited entrances, pre-purchased card or contactless only). Carry water, sunscreen and a light rain layer. Road closures around Centro from 5 am - avoid driving. Dispersal by noon.

📍 R. Primeiro de Março, 33 – Centro 2Blue Note Rio - Arismar do Espírito Santo & Gabriel Grossi "Domingou" Instrumental DOORS 1:00 pm (Sunday opening) SHOW 7:00 pm PRICE Via Eventim

The perfect counterweight to a morning on the streets. Two of Brazil's most accomplished instrumental musicians pay tribute to Dominguinhos - the accordionist, composer and national treasure who died in 2013. Arismar do Espírito Santo, a multi-instrumentalist with over forty years of career and a former collaborator of Hermeto Pascoal, takes the contrabass (what he calls the "zabumbaixo"). Gabriel Grossi, one of the country's leading harmonica players who performed and recorded with Dominguinhos from early in his career, plays what they've dubbed the "fole de boca" - mouth bellows. The programme draws from their joint album "Domingou," released on Biscoito Fino, featuring fifteen tracks including "De Volta Pro Aconchego," "Eu Só Quero Um Xodó" and "Lamento Sertanejo." The Blue Note Rio, the first Southern Hemisphere outpost of the New York jazz institution, offers an intimate Copacabana room facing the Atlantic - a rare chance to hear forró, baião and samba reimagined through two virtuoso instruments.

Practicalities: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana. Sunday opening at 1 pm for the calçadão and piano bar; show salon access from 6 pm with ticket. 18+ (minors only with parents or legal guardians). Tickets via Eventim - the single session show starts at 7 pm. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde (Line 1). The house recommends arriving early to enjoy the oceanfront terrace.

📍 Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana 3BRZ Sunset - Mandarim Lagoa Sunset session DOORS 3:00 pm SUNSET ~5:30 pm PRICE Couvert via Sympla

The afternoon option for those who want Carnaval's final day to feel less like a parade and more like a postcard. BRZ Sunset has been running a recurring Sunday series at Mandarim Lagoa - the lakeside venue perched on the edge of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas with views of Corcovado, Dois Irmãos and the Jockey Club. The musical curation is 100% Brazilian: a curated mix of house, Brazilian bass and MPB reworks. The format is simple - arrive in the afternoon, order a drink, watch the sun set behind the mountains, dance. The series has featured DJs like Dri Toscano (curator and producer), Bell Roncoli and Badauê across its February editions. Subject to capacity - arrive early for the best lagoon-side spots. Check @brzsunset or Sympla for confirmation of today's edition and lineup, as specific dates and DJs rotate week to week.

Practicalities: Mandarim Lagoa, à beira da Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas (exact address on Sympla listing). Couvert with early-bird discount or lista amiga - book via Sympla. Card accepted. No metro nearby - ride-hail from Botafogo or Copacabana (10–15 min). Dress code: verão carioca - light, smart-casual. Subject to capacity.

📍 Mandarim Lagoa – Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas 4Audio Rebel - A Olívia / Bola Indie DOORS 8:00 pm CLOSE 11:00 pm PRICE At the door

The antidote to Carnaval. Since 2005, Audio Rebel has been Botafogo's bunker for the city's independent music scene - an 80-capacity room on Rua Visconde de Silva that programmes rock, MPB, instrumental, jazz, rap and experimental sound with equal conviction. Tonight's double bill brings A Olívia and Bola - two acts from Rio's current indie circuit. The format is intimate: the stage is close, the sound is tight, and the crowd knows the music. Audio Rebel is the kind of room where the guitarist's amp is three metres from your beer. The house closes at 11 pm (shows end at 10:30 pm) - this is a Sunday-night option that gets you home at a reasonable hour. It's a perfect contrast to the open-air enormity of Monobloco earlier in the day.

Practicalities: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo. Max 80 people - arrive on time. Cash and card accepted. Metro Botafogo (Line 1/2) is a 10-minute walk. The house closes strictly at 11 pm. Check @audiorebel for last-minute updates.

📍 R. Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo 5Beco do Rato - Sunday Samba & Feijoada Samba de raiz DOORS 11:00 am SAMBA from 5:00 pm PRICE Cover at the door

The heartbeat of Lapa on a Sunday. Beco do Rato is a compact samba bar on Rua Joaquim Silva that opens at 11 am for its Sunday lunch-and-samba service - feijoada on the stove, dose dupla de chope from noon to 3 pm, and a roda de samba building from the afternoon. The regular Sunday programme brings rotating artists from the house roster - names like Marquinho Sathan and the Encontros Casuais crew led by Inácio Rios and Mosquito. The Bloco do Beco do Rato paraded through Lapa yesterday; today is the quieter decompression session, where the neighbourhood musicians gather to play what they love. The room is small, the tables fill early, and the quality of musicianship is consistently high. If you come for feijoada, stay for samba. If you come for samba, order the feijoada.

Practicalities: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa. Open from 11 am Sundays. Feijoada R$45 (subject to availability). Cash and card accepted. Five-minute walk from Carioca da Gema and Nova Capela. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Check @becodorato for today's confirmed lineup.

📍 R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa 04 Suggested Route Three stops 9:00 AM Monobloco - Centro Grab a coffee, put on sunscreen and head to the Circuito Preta Gil. The bateria is already warming up. Find a spot near the Arcos do Teles for the best sound. Stay until noon, hydrate relentlessly, and let the parade carry you. 3:00 PM BRZ Sunset - Lagoa After a few hours of rest, take a ride to the Lagoa for the sunset session. The music starts at 3 pm; the golden hour hits around 5:30 pm. Order a caipirinha, watch the mountains change colour, and let the afternoon reset you. 7:00 PM Blue Note Rio - Copacabana End the season with class. Walk into the Blue Note, take a seat facing the ocean, and let Arismar and Gabriel Grossi close out Carnaval 2026 with contrabass and harmonica - Dominguinhos reimagined in the most intimate room in Rio. Home by 9 pm. Carnaval complete. 05 Still Going After 10 pm Late shift Sunday night is the gentlest night of the season - most of the city is winding down. Beco do Rato stays open into the evening with samba continuing past the feijoada service. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) keeps its doors open until 1 am on Sundays - the cabrito and cold beer remain the order of business at the 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural. Lapa's street bars along Rua Joaquim Silva and under the Arcos will still have scattered activity, but tonight the neighbourhood runs at half-speed after ten days of Carnaval. In Copacabana, Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may host a spontaneous Sunday roda - no stage, no cover, no guarantees, just samba and choro on the sidewalk if the regulars show up. Audio Rebel in Botafogo has its double bill ending by 10:30 pm. The honest recommendation: if you've been running since February 13, tonight is the night to eat well, drink slowly, and go to bed early. The city returns to normal tomorrow. 06 Plan B Alternatives ›- Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 8 – Vidigal, Sunday 22 Feb. The hilltop mirante above Vidigal offers one of the most dramatic ocean views in Rio. Check @mirante_do_arvrao for today's programme and timings. ›- Praça Alm. Júlio de Noronha, 86 – Leme, from 3 pm. The bloco celebrating the songs of Chico Buarque returns today for its concentra-mas-não-sai format - gather, sing, and celebrate in place. ›- Av. Mem de Sá, 41 – Lapa, from 1 pm. An afternoon bloco on the Lapa strip - concentração at 1 pm, desfile 2 pm–7 pm. A smaller, neighbourhood option for those who prefer the intimacy of Mem de Sá over the Centro megabloco. ›- Av. Delfim Moreira, 1111 – Leblon, from 9 am. A Zona Sul morning bloco that marches along the Leblon beachfront. Concentration at 9 am, dispersal by 2 pm. Good for those staying in the Zona Sul who want a bloco without the Centro crowds. ›- Praça Alm. Júlio de Noronha, 86 – Leme, from 4 pm. The "last drink" bloco - a fitting name for the final day. Concentração at 4 pm, music 5–7 pm. A late-afternoon option if you missed the morning or want to stretch the farewell a little longer. 07 Getting Around Transport intelMetrôRio's continuous Carnaval service runs from 5 am Saturday through 11 pm Sunday. Lines 1 and 4: Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico. Line 2: Pavuna–General Osório. Cinelândia station opens 7 am–8 pm Sunday (limited entrances, pre-purchased card or contactless payment only). Recommended stations: Carioca for Monobloco/Centro; Cardeal Arcoverde for Copacabana and Blue Note; Botafogo for Audio Rebel.Surge pricing will be lower tonight than Saturday. Post-Monobloco (noon–2 pm) expect moderate surge in Centro. For BRZ Sunset at the Lagoa, set pickup on Av. Borges de Medeiros. For the Blue Note, drop at Av. Atlântica. Lapa to Copacabana is 15–20 minutes.COR-Rio's traffic scheme starts at 5 am for the Monobloco. Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos and surrounding streets will be closed until early afternoon. Do not attempt to drive through Centro before 2 pm. Use metro or walk.Expect 27–32°C, humid, with possible late-afternoon showers. Carry water, sunscreen and a light rain layer for the morning bloco. Indoor venues are air-conditioned. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Centro Morning megabloco Monobloco takes Rua Primeiro de Março from 9 am - the official closing of Rio Carnaval 2026. The Circuito Preta Gil fills from 7 am with the concentration. After dispersal at noon, the Praça Mauá and Boulevard Olímpico bars offer food and shade. Metro Carioca is the recommended station. Copacabana Jazz at sundown Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica 1,910) opens at 1 pm Sunday; the Arismar & Gabriel Grossi show starts at 7 pm - contrabass and harmonica tribute to Dominguinhos. Bip Bip (Almirante Gonçalves 50) is the wildcard for spontaneous samba. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks serve beer and açaí until late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Lapa Feijoada & samba Beco do Rato (Joaquim Silva 11, from 11 am) is Sunday's anchor - feijoada and samba de raiz. Nova Capela (Mem de Sá 96, until 1 am) for late-night cabrito. Berço do Samba bloco parades on Mem de Sá from 1 pm. Rua Joaquim Silva bars have scattered activity but Lapa runs at half-speed tonight. Metro Cinelândia. Lagoa / Botafogo Sunset & indie BRZ Sunset at Mandarim Lagoa from 3 pm - house music and Brazilian rhythms lakeside as the sun drops behind the mountains. In Botafogo, Audio Rebel (Visconde de Silva 55) hosts A Olívia and Bola from 8 pm - intimate indie in an 80-capacity room. Metro Botafogo for Audio Rebel; ride-hail for the Lagoa. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Último dia - Monobloco closes Rio Carnaval 2026. Pode entrar que a casa é sua.