'18 To 20-Year-Old Girls': Foreign Tourist Says Auto Driver Offered Illegal Paid Services During Delhi Ride (WATCH)

A foreign tourist has shared videos online alleging that an auto rickshaw driver offered to arrange paid sexual services during a ride in Delhi. The clips, posted by the traveller identified online as @daviddxiao, have circulated widely on social media and triggered strong reactions from users who demanded action from authorities.

The tourist urged visitors to use app-based cab services after the experience. The exact date of the incident has not been officially confirmed, but it reportedly happened while the tourist was travelling locally within the city.

According to the account shared online, the driver repeatedly suggested arranging a“room” and offered sexual services despite being refused. The tourist claimed the driver spoke about the availability of young women and quoted prices during the journey.

Videos recorded by the tourist allegedly capture the driver making repeated offers and continuing to speak about the services even after the passenger expressed discomfort. The tourist later shared the experience publicly, saying he felt pressured and uneasy during the ride.

Authorities said they would examine the matter if a formal complaint is submitted. Officials from Delhi Police reiterated that harassment of passengers will not be tolerated and urged visitors to report misconduct immediately.

The videos drew sharp reactions online. Many users called for strict action against the driver and tagged the police in their comments. Some demanded arrest and legal action, while others advised tourists to rely on verified transport options such as metro services or app-based taxis.

Several social media users apologised to the tourist and expressed concern about the country's image. Others said such behaviour harms tourism and damages trust in public transport. A few comments also warned travellers to be cautious when dealing with local transport vendors in busy areas.

Incidents involving harassment of travellers occasionally raise wider concerns about safety standards in public transport across India. Transport authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of driver background checks and complaint helplines. Officials encourage passengers to note vehicle numbers and report any misconduct promptly so action can be taken.

Community members and safety experts say respectful behaviour, strict enforcement of rules, and awareness among drivers and passengers can help prevent such situations. They emphasise that reporting incidents quickly helps authorities respond effectively and maintain safer travel conditions for everyone.