SL Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: England's Batting Struggles Spark Online Criticism

England's batting struggles were on display during the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, February 22.

After being into bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, England were restricted to 146/9 in 20 overs. Phil Salt led the visitors' batting with a knock of 62 off 40 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 155.00. The second-best individual score was 21 by Will Jacks, as the rest of the lineup crumbled under pressure.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Dunith Wellalage led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in his spell of four overs. Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) picked two wickets each, as the hosts' disciplined bowling unit consistently hit the right line and lengths to keep England under constant pressure and prevent any meaningful partnerships from forming.

England's Batting Crumbles Again

England had a very shaky start to their innings, as they were reduced to 68/4 in 10 overs, with the dismissals of Jos Buttler (7), Jacob Bethell (3), Tom Banton (6), and Harry Brook (14). The visitors were batting at a scoring rate of 6.8 per over, highlighting their struggles to build momentum against Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack.

However, Phil Salt and Sam Curran managed to steady England's ship with a crucial 26-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter's dismissal for 11 at 94/5. Soon after, Salt's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed at 106/6.

Buttler tries something different...and pays the price. Wellalage keeps it simple and sends the English opener back. Massive moment in the match! ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Super 8 #SLvENG | LIVE NOW twitter/i3F0Gfum7I

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2026

#PhilSalt takes charge! ⚡️The English opener smashes the first six of the Super 8 stage. ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Super 8 #SLvENG | LIVE NOW twitter/JvAXnUHfQv

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2026

Thereafter, England failed to form any meaningful partnerships in the lower order as they were further reduced to 135/9, with the dismissals of Liam Dawson (6), Will Jacks (21), and Jofra Archer (0). The lower-order collapse left England struggling to post a competitive total. In a span of 9 overs, the visitors lost five wickets for 67 runs, highlighting their batting frailties and inability to build partnerships under pressure.

Bullseye! Dasun Shanaka sends Tom Banton packing! How many runs will England manage to put on the board?ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Super 8 #SLvENG | LIVE NOW twitter/XRiOUepQz2

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2026

Though England eventually managed to post a respectable total of 146/9, the visitors' fall of wickets at regular intervals underlined their batting struggles and left them far from a commanding score.

'This Stupid Way of England Batting'

England's batting struggles in the Super 8 match against Sri Lanka drew sharp criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans lambasting their frequent collapses, poor shot selection, and inability to build partnerships under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts vented their frustrations over England's dismal batting display, calling it 'pathetic', 'indecisive', and a 'desperate struggle', while questioning selection choices and urging the team to rethink their approach and strategy for handling pressure situations.

Phil Salt has done his bit to boost the value of rare earth's, but this has been a desperate struggle by England. The pitch or poor batting?

- Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 22, 2026

England should weaken their batting and strengthen their thinking

- Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 22, 2026

Another shite batting display from England. How do players like Dawson even get a game, he's absolutely rubbish

- Richard Gamble (@richgambleCFC) February 22, 2026

This stupid way of England batting! This is loss written!Also, what is with the rain soaked grounds of Sri Lanka? Better drainage?

- Aalu Sabzi (@Ribwosome) February 22, 2026

England are batting like a protest vote at getting out of the first group stage. It's as if they don't want to be there.

- Ady E (@adyady14) February 22, 2026

Need a super human bowling effort for England to win this #T20 match. Batting never got going.

- Paul Foreman (@redsmicer) February 22, 2026

This must be the worst spin playing team from England ever. Half the time they don't know whether to play forward or on backfoot. This indecisiveness is baffling. And they just throw their bat at everything. Wonder what the batting coach is doing. Playing on slow pitches...

- Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) February 22, 2026

England cricket once again batting has been so dissapointing

- stirling kay (@StirlingKay) February 22, 2026

Been pathetic batting this from England

- Al (@gizba31) February 22, 2026

England qualified for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing second in Group A with three wins against Nepal, Scotland, and Italy, and a defeat against the West Indies, accumulating four points and having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.201.

England have been clubbed in Group 2 in the Super 8 stage, alongside co-host Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand.