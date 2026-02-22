'Burnt Her Private Parts Thrice Everyday': Tripura Teen's Mother Reveals Shocking Details Of Abuse By Live-In Partner

MENAFN - Live Mint) Horrifying details have surfaced in the alleged assault case of a 19-year-old Tripura student in Haryana's Gurugram. The victim's mother claimed that her daughter's live-in partner burnt the 19-year-old's 'private parts thrice everyday for the last 3 days.'

According to the FIR filed, the victim – in her statement – alleged that the accused – Shivam – assaulted her under the pretext of being in a marital relationship, subjected her to repeated physical abuse, and even recorded a video of the act.

On Sunday, the victim's mother recounted harrowing details of the brutality that her daughter allegedly underwent. She said the 19-year-old had called her up on Monday night, and narrated the incident in Bengali – so that the accused would not understand what she said.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

'Locked her in a room, urinated on her...'

"A man named Shivam has been assaulting me for the last 3 days. He hit me and also burnt me, he will kill me today"... She informed me that Shivam locked her in a room for three days and urinated on her. He also burnt her private parts thrice everyday for the last 3 days. He used a knife and cut her at various places in the body. My daughter came to Gurugram to study Bio-technology. She became friends with Shivam (accused) through online apps. Shivam raped my daughter, too. In the guise of marrying her, Shivam did all of this to her. The condition of my daughter is very bad..." the 19-year-old's mother told ANI.

Following her call with her daughter, the victim's mother called 112. The police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to the government hospital.

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station in Gurugram on Thursday, 19 February at 8:35 PM against the accused.

What FIR says

In her FIR, the victim alleged that the accused forced physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage. After this, they lived together in Gurugram for some time. During this period, the alleged accused began doubting her and started physically assaulting her.

Originally from Tripura – the 19-year-old – is pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology and was living in a PG in Gurugram. She reportedly met the accused, a young man from Narela, Delhi, via an online app in September 2025, which eventually led to in-person meetings.