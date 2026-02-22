Ukraine's Air Assault Forces Regain Control Of Eight Settlements In Oleksandrivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The paratroopers are operating jointly with adjacent units of the Defense Forces.

The main objectives are to disrupt the Russian army's plans for further advances in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, to defeat the enemy force grouping, and to push it beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Assault Forces grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is repelling all enemy attacks and successfully conducting offensive operations. Overall, the situation is described as“very dynamic.”

“The enemy is clinging to every meter of seized territory, using all available resources, both manpower and equipment. However, despite fierce resistance, the Ukrainian units are carrying out their assigned tasks and step by step liberating their native land,” the Air Assault Forces noted.

The paratroopers emphasize:“While the active phase of the operation continues, it is somewhat premature to speak about its final results.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian assault units pushed Russian troops back near Ternove and Kalynivske, located on the border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo: Air Assault Forces