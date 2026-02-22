Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces Regain Control Of Eight Settlements In Oleksandrivka Sector

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces Regain Control Of Eight Settlements In Oleksandrivka Sector


2026-02-22 09:02:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The paratroopers are operating jointly with adjacent units of the Defense Forces.

The main objectives are to disrupt the Russian army's plans for further advances in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, to defeat the enemy force grouping, and to push it beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Assault Forces grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is repelling all enemy attacks and successfully conducting offensive operations. Overall, the situation is described as“very dynamic.”

“The enemy is clinging to every meter of seized territory, using all available resources, both manpower and equipment. However, despite fierce resistance, the Ukrainian units are carrying out their assigned tasks and step by step liberating their native land,” the Air Assault Forces noted.

The paratroopers emphasize:“While the active phase of the operation continues, it is somewhat premature to speak about its final results.”

Read also: War update: 138 combat clashes on front line, Huliaipole sector sees fiercest battle

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian assault units pushed Russian troops back near Ternove and Kalynivske, located on the border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo: Air Assault Forces

MENAFN22022026000193011044ID1110773556



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search