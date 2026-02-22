Nearly 200 Athletes Join Indoor Athletics Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Indoor Athletics Championship for 16–17-year-old athletes has been co-organized by the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, AzerNEWS reports.

Nearly 200 athletes representing various regions of the country competed over the two-day event.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was represented by the Ordubad team, which included head coach Amrah Nagiyev and seven athletes. The team delivered an impressive performance, winning a total of four medals - two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Namiq Babayev once again showcased his consistency by securing back-to-back victories and claiming two gold medals. The talented runner crossed the finish line first in both the 800-meter and 1500-meter races, earning top podium finishes in each event.

Aysel Huseynova won the silver medal in the 3000 meters, while Ruqayya Mammadli claimed bronze in the same distance, completing a successful championship campaign for the Ordubad team.

The Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was officially established in 1992, shortly after Azerbaijan gained independence from the Soviet Union. Its formation marked a critical step in building the country's own sports infrastructure and establishing a formal governing body for track and field athletics. Prior to this, Azerbaijani athletes competed under the Soviet athletics system, which limited national-level organization and development specific to Azerbaijan.

The Federation's responsibilities include organizing national championships, both indoor and outdoor, as well as youth and junior competitions that are essential for identifying and nurturing emerging talent. The Federation also coordinates athlete preparation for international competitions, ranging from regional events to the World Championships and Olympic Games, ensuring that Azerbaijani athletes are trained and equipped to compete on the global stage.

Internationally, the Federation represents Azerbaijan in major athletics organizations, including World Athletics and European Athletics.