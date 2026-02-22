403
UK Nuclear Submarine Arrives at Naval Base in Australia for Joint Training
(MENAFN) A British nuclear-powered attack submarine has arrived at a naval base in Western Australia for a month-long visit, which London described as evidence of its “unwavering” and “water-tight” commitment to the AUKUS partnership.
The 97-meter (318-foot) HMS Anson, carrying around 100 crew members and armed with torpedoes and land-attack missiles, docked at a base near Perth. This marks the first deployment of a British nuclear submarine to Australia’s west coast since the full AUKUS framework was unveiled in San Diego in 2023.
UK Deputy High Commissioner to Australia Brian Jones said the submarine will undergo maintenance and participate in joint exercises, providing an “invaluable opportunity” for Canberra to gain experience with nuclear-powered vessels.
Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles described the visit as a “historic step in our nation’s readiness to operate and maintain conventionally‑armed, nuclear‑powered submarines.”
While HMS Anson is in Australian waters, the two countries are also expected to carry out AUKUS Pillar 2 tests. Under the trilateral agreement signed in 2021, the Australian Navy plans to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK over the next decade, with the first deliveries anticipated in 2032.
